Turkmenistan plans to modernize number of large oil refineries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Turkmenistan plans to modernize the Turkmenbashi Oil Processing Complex and the Seydi Oil Refinery (SOR), Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

The modernization will be carried out through construction of new technological facilities that will bring the depth of oil refining to above 90 percent.

Such facilities include a complex of hydrotreating units for gasoline and diesel fractions, catalytic cracking and coking with a hydrogen production unit; a catalytic cracking unit for heavy residues of refined petroleum products; a unit for the manufacturing of high-quality base technical oils.

Meanwhile, the construction of delayed coking and tar de-asphalting units is nearing completion at the Turkmenbashi Oil Processing Complex.