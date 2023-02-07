Turkmenistan's humanitarian aid plane on its way to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Turkmenistan has sent a humanitarian aid plane, along with a rescue team on to the quake-hit Türkiye, Turkish Ambassador to Turkmenistan Togan Oral said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to the information, the departure of the aircraft was supervised by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammed Amannepesov and Togan Oral.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 2,921 people were killed and 15,834 people were injured.