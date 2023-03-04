UNECE implementing project to assess Turkmenistan's potential for hydrogen energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) is implementing a project to assess Turkmenistan's potential in hydrogen energy, a source in the UNECE told Trend.

"At the moment, the UNECE is implementing a project on sustainable hydrogen production in the region and its role in the development of the energy sector. The aim of the project was to analyze the potential of sustainable production of hydrogen ecosystem in both Turkmenistan and other CIS countries," the organization said.

It was noted that this project also considered the potential of Turkmenistan in the export of hydrogen energy.

"Turkmenistan is one of the countries included in the 2022 UNECE Renewable Energy Status Report. The report examines the status of renewable energy sources in 17 UNECE focus countries, paying special attention to South-Eastern and Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Russian Federation," the UNECE said.

The UNECE added that this report is aimed at promoting the development of renewable energy sources in the region, examining evidence, and raising awareness about the huge potential of this area and its advantages in the focus countries.