Turnout in elections to parliament of Turkmenistan is 43,73%

The turnout in the elections to the parliament of Turkmenistan by 11:00 was 43,73%, Trend reports citing CEC of Turkmenistan.

More precisely, 43,81% of voters voted in Ahal velayat, 42,95% in Balkan velayat, 42,85% in Dashoguz velayat, 43,93% in Lebap velayat, 45,13% in Mary velayat, 42,83% in Ashgabat city.

By 11:00, 43,66% of voters voted in the elections of members of velayat, etrap, and city halk maslahats.

More precisely, 43,81% of voters voted in Ahal velayat, 40,06% in Balkan velayat, 42,85% in Dashoguz velayat, 43,93% in Lebap velayat, 45,13% in Mary velayat, 44,04% in Ashgabat city.

By 11:00, 42,60% of voters voted in the elections of members of gengeshes.

More precisely, 43,81% of voters voted in Ahal velayat, 31,76% in Balkan velayat, 41,16% in Dashoguz velayat, 43,91% in Lebap velayat, 44,73% in Mary velayat.

The voting continues.