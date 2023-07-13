Turkmenistan, Japan discuss priority areas of further partnership

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 13. Turkmenistan and Japan discussed priority areas of further partnership in the field of cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Turkmenistan, these issues were discussed between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the delegation headed by the Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Yuumi Yoshikawa.

Meredov stressed that Turkmenistan attaches special importance to the further development of cooperation between the two states, which is traditionally based on the principles of long-term partnership, while noting that a special role in expanding and strengthening bilateral relations is given to the development of contacts at the highest level.

The sides stressed the effective cooperation of Turkmenistan and Japan on topical issues of our time within the framework of authoritative international structures, first of all, the UN.

The diplomats also noted that the commitment of the parties to further deepen partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation contributes to fruitful interaction within the framework of the 'Central Asia+Japan' dialogue.

Speaking about the development of economic partnership, the Turkmen side confirmed that cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan in this direction is strategic, sustainable and long-term. In this regard, the activities of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen economic cooperation committees are of great importance.