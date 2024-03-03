UK notes significant increase in trade turnover with Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 3. The total volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the UK for the period from October 2022 through September 2023 amounted to 66 million British pounds, Trend reports.

According to the data from the UK Department for Business and Trade, this figure is 43.5 percent, or 20 million British pounds more than in the same period of previous years.

During the reporting period, the volume of exports from the UK to Turkmenistan amounted to 49 million British pounds, which is 36.1 percent, or 13 million British pounds more than in the period from October 2021 through September 2022.

Imports from Turkmenistan to the UK increased by 70 percent over the corresponding period, reaching 17 million British pounds, which is seven million British pounds more than in the previous reporting period.

Meanwhile, among the main commodity groups that the UK exports to Turkmenistan, chemical products, general industrial equipment, aircraft, and electrical goods stand out.

And the main product categories imported to the UK from Turkmenistan include inorganic chemicals, mechanical generators, general industrial equipment, metal ores, and scrap.

