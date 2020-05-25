COVID-19 cases in Uzbekistan increase to 3,180

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The total number of coronavirus-infected people in Uzbekistan has reached 3,180, Trend reports on May 25 with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 2,565 patients have fully recovered in the country, 13 have died.

Uzbekistan has previously divided the country into certain "red", "yellow" and "green" zones, with regards to the level of COVID-19 pandemic spread level.

The Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine until 1 June 2020.

Since May 15, the Special Republican Commission has lifted some restrictions on certain activities in Uzbekistan.

The "red" zones include Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic, Andijan, Namangan, Fergana, Samarkand, Bukhara, Syrdarya and Tashkent regions (also divided into "zones").

The "yellow" zones include Khorezm region and Tashkent city.

The "green" zones include Navoi, Jizzak, Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions.

Recently, Zarafshan city of Navoi region was transferred from the "yellow" zone to the "red" zone.

Moreover, Uzbekistan declared Jizzakh, Kashkadarya and Surkhandarya regions were declared free from COVID-19.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

