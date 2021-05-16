Uzbekistan, Dominica establish diplomatic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and the Dominican Republic signed a joint communiqué on the establishment of diplomatic relations, Trend reports referring to Dunyo Uzbek news agency.

According to the information, the document was signed by the Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the UN, Ambassador Bakhtiyor Ibragimov, and the Permanent Representative of Dominica to the UN, Ambassador Lauryn Bannis-Roberts.

It is reported that the parties confirmed their mutual interest in strengthening joint work within the framework of international organizations, including the UN structure. An agreement was reached on maintaining regular bilateral contacts to find mutually beneficial areas of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Dominica.

It is noted that the Dominican Republic has become the 137th country with which Uzbekistan has established diplomatic relations.

Dominica is an island nation located in the eastern Caribbean. The area of the country amounts to 751 square kilometers with a population of over 70,000 people. Dominica is a full member of the UN and is also a member of the Commonwealth of Nations, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Caribbean Common Market, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States.

On February 3, 2021, it was reported that Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations with San Marino.

