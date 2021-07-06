Uzbekistan, WinDt Consulting talk future cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Department of Digital Development and USAID’s Women in Digital Transformation (WinDt Consulting) agreed on future cooperation, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The topic of cooperation was discussed during the meeting between the leadership of Uzbekistan’s Department of Digital Development and Reyn Anderson, Co-Founder of the WinDt Consulting.

During the meeting the parties discussed the development of the digital ecosystem of Uzbek capital city in terms of infrastructure, population coverage, security of digital public services to the population and the digital economy.

Representatives of the Digital Development Department provided detailed information on the development of the ‘Electronic City’ project, which includes a geo-portal, a geoanalytical system, a situational center, a module for architects, an address register module, municipal assets, etc.

The USAID representatives were interested in scaling, the participation of commercial organizations in the project, the use of adjacent data centers, the participation of world experts in the project, the solution of the problem with personnel, the use of world experience, etc.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh