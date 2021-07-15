More Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine delivered to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Another batch of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been delivered to Uzbekistan from Russia in the amount of 90,000 doses, Trend reports citing Uzbek Ministry of Health.

The delivery included 70,000 doses of the first component and 20,000 doses of the second component.

The total volume of the Sputnik V vaccine received by Uzbekistan to date amounted to 370,000 doses.

The previous delivery was on July 5, when 40,000 doses of the first component were delivered. In April, 100,000 doses were delivered, in June – 140,000 doses.

In total, Uzbekistan received 7.53 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, including 660,000 doses of AstraZeneca and 6.5 million doses of the Chinese Uzbek ZF-UZ-VAC2001.