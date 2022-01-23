SCO to consider draft program proposed by Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.23

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries will consider a draft program to stimulate industrial cooperation in the member states, which was proposed by Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

The member states agreed to submit the document for consideration at the next meeting of the Council of National Coordinators of the SCO countries. The meeting will be held in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) on January 25-28, 2022.

The program to stimulate industrial cooperation between the business circles of the SCO member states was initiated by the Uzbek side at the Moscow (Russia) summit in 2020. The president of Uzbekistan called for the adoption of this document to be accelerated at the summit of the organization in September 2021.

The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001.At the moment, the organization includes Uzbekistan, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, India and Pakistan.

