Uzbekistan 24 January 2022 17:13 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency discloses number of start-up certificates issued in 2021 Business 18:04
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to chairperson of Organization of War, Labor and Armed Forces Veterans Politics 17:57
Central Bank of Iran shares data on country’s foreign debts Finance 17:57
Iran sees increase in liquidity Finance 17:57
Azerbaijani Small & Medium Business Dev't Agency talks about its activities in 2021 Business 17:43
Serbian deputy PM to visit Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:35
EU regulator set to rule on Pfizer COVID pill by end-Jan, ahead of Merck Europe 17:35
Kazakhstan records decrease in annual inflation in December 2021 Kazakhstan 17:28
Low-carbon transition pressures to accelerate in 2022 Oil&Gas 17:22
Iran unveils volume of electricity generated by Esfahan TPP Oil&Gas 17:20
Capital of Iran’s Bank Mellat soars Finance 17:19
Uzbekistan sees increase in newly created enterprises Uzbekistan 17:13
IOM talks about areas of cooperation with Turkmenistan in 2022 Business 17:13
Luxembourg’s SES S.A. continues steps within Kazakhstan’s state program foe economy dev't Business 17:12
Croatia to send three delegations to Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17:02
Luxembourg’s SES S.A. to launch satellites to boost internet speed in Kazakhstan Business 17:02
Labour migration from Turkey to Germany slightly increased in 2021 Turkey 17:02
Iran shares data on production capacity of Petrochemical Special Economic Zone Business 16:59
Kazakhstan maintains positive trend in local consumer demand Kazakhstan 16:58
Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund preliminarily approves new procurement procedure Central Asia 16:57
Georgia sees growth in residential property price index Georgia 16:51
Brazil's Embraer wins order for 20 aircraft from U.S. lessor Azorra Other News 16:45
Judicial investigation of two Armenian citizens accused of terrorism is complete in Azerbaijan Society 16:45
Russia records another 65,109 coronavirus cases Russia 16:42
Azerbaijan's BTB Bank announces net profit for 2021 Finance 16:33
Georgia's hotels to see increase in demand – forecast Georgia 16:32
People wanted for grave crimes extradited to Azerbaijan - Prosecutor General Society 16:25
India’s imports from China soar to almost $100 bn, led by smartphones, machinery Other News 16:24
Uzbekistan reveals structure of foreign trade turnover Uzbekistan 16:20
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 24 Society 16:09
Boeing invests $450 mln in flying taxi developer Wisk US 16:02
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation resuming local competitions Society 16:02
German group of companies to construct plant in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:02
Turkmenistan's Akhal Electric Power Station boosts output rate Oil&Gas 16:00
Azerbaijani police calls on citizens coming to Shusha to observe security rules Society 16:00
Georgia to provide financial support to senior citizens - PM Georgia 15:30
India's Infosys confident about more offshoring opportunities Other News 15:27
Azerbaijani Defence Minister meets with Finland's MFA delegation (PHOTO) Politics 15:21
Turkmen multifilament yarn manufacturer exports to foreign markets Business 15:17
National Bank of Kazakhstan increases base rate Kazakhstan 15:13
JPMorgan merges EU operations into single German business Europe 15:07
Turkmen enterprise reveals output of glass sheets Business 14:55
Turkmenistan's State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs opens tender for audit Tenders 14:54
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Jan.30 Oil&Gas 14:54
Azerbaijan - Georgia's top fuel, lubricant supplier in 2021 Georgia 14:54
NEQSOL Holding delivered Strategic HR Business Partner Program for HR professionals Other News 14:52
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 14:49
Progress on iron foundry construction project in Kazakhstan unveiled Kazakhstan 14:47
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 14:42
Georgia’s hazelnuts export value, volume grow Georgia 14:40
Iran seeks to increase economic ties with Iraq Business 14:38
Iran to put taxes on petrochemical exports revenues Oil&Gas 14:35
SOCAR Turkey talks on demand for STAR Refinery products Oil&Gas 14:33
Kazakhstan unveils trade data with its top partners in Americas Business 14:23
First passenger bus from Baku arrives in Azerbaijan’s liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:07
Electricity generation booming at Iran’s biggest thermal power plant Oil&Gas 14:04
Azerbaijan to hold auction to place Unibank’s bonds on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 14:02
Azerbaijani AFB Bank discloses net profit for 2021 Finance 14:00
Turkmengaz to purchase material and technical resources via tender Tenders 13:58
Uzbekistan to support new projects of food producers Uzbekistan 13:58
Anil Agarwal to set up $10 bn fund to hunt for govt assets Other News 13:56
Outbreak alert: members of Georgia's government test positive for COVID-19 Georgia 13:55
Azerbaijan approves agreement on customs co-op with Saudi Arabia Politics 13:55
Iran records surge in number of flights via Shahid Beheshti Airport Transport 13:53
Visa regime between Azerbaijan and Qatar cancelled Economy 13:52
Iran's handmade carpet production declines Business 13:50
Footage of Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development arriving in Fuzuli International Airport published (PHOTO) Politics 13:44
Uzbekistan to build new power units at its Angren TPP Uzbekistan 13:31
Georgia’s Batumi City Hall talks loan interest to be paid out to EBRD, KfW Georgia 13:31
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange reveals trades for Jan. 17 through 22 Business 13:27
Iran, Uzbekistan may be implementing eTIR system in pilot mode Business 13:18
Ukraine discloses number of incoming Azerbaijani tourists in 2021 Finance 13:18
Iran shares data on power generation of Shahid Rajaee TPP Oil&Gas 13:15
First regular passenger bus from Baku arrives in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO) Society 13:08
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange drops Finance 13:07
Kazakhstan increases fuel oil production in 10M2021 Oil&Gas 13:06
Uzbekistan to co-op with French Textile Industry Union in light industry Uzbekistan 13:05
Iran discloses data on tourists visiting country Tourism 13:02
Azerbaijan to display historical monuments damaged by Armenia in Aghdam (PHOTO) Politics 12:49
Bulgarian energy minister to visit Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:41
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose honoured by Indian Embassy In Germany; exhibition inaugurated Other News 12:37
Iran, Belgium review co-op opportunities Business 12:35
Uzbekistan adopts new dev't program for 2022-2024 Uzbekistan 12:26
India's Republic Day 2022: Army troops to don uniforms from different eras, vintage and modern platforms on display Other News 12:22
Kazakhstan creates command of special operations forces of army Kazakhstan 12:22
Russian Gazprombank expects increase in interest rate in Azerbaijan Economy 12:22
Nayax buys On Track Innovations Israel 12:20
Ukraine is interested in participation of Azerbaijani companies in construction of industrial parks - minister Economy 12:17
Switch Mobility closing in on $200 million fund raise, says Dheeraj Hinduja Other News 12:15
Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development visits Azerbaijani liberated lands Politics 12:12
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations company opens tender to supply stainless steel pipes Tenders 12:12
Iran, Russia to increase maritime transit Transport 12:04
Iran looking for preferential tariffs in trade with Brazil Business 11:56
Iran eyes to complete energy project in East Azerbaijan province within 3 years Oil&Gas 11:41
Turkmenistan eyes to utilize full potential in transport and logistics sector Transport 11:31
National Iranian Drilling Company declares number of oil-gas wells drilled in country Oil&Gas 11:25
Azerbaijan reveals time of completing Khudaferin, Giz Galasi HPPs Oil&Gas 11:23
IsDB Institute releases pioneering E-Book reader app (PHOTO) Arab World 11:22
Turkey shares data on export of cement and glass ceramics to Azerbaijan Turkey 11:22
Indians placed record bets on US stocks in 2021 Other News 11:20
