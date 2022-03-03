Kazakh FlyAristan launches flights to one of Uzbek cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.3

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Kazakh FlyAristan airline company has launched flights to Uzbek Namangan city, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports’s statement.

On March 1, the plane from Almaty (Kazakhstan) landed at Namangan International Airport. This was the first flight on Almaty-Namangan route.

According to the company, in the coming months, flights will be operated on a charter basis. In the future, with a constant full load, regular flights will be introduced in this direction.

An Airbus A-320 plane flew from Namangan to Almaty with 173 passengers on board.

