Uzbek Central Bank records growth in volume of loans issued to individuals for 5M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The volume of loans issued to individuals in Uzbekistan from January through May 2022, increased by 28.7 percent compared to the same period last year (60.3 trillion soums, or $5.6 billion), reaching 77.6 trillion soums ($7.2 billion), Trend reports citing the Uzbek Central Bank.

From the total volume of loans issued to individuals in the corresponding period, mortgage loans accounted for 39.6 trillion soums ($3.6 billion), microloans accounted for 14 trillion soums ($1.3 billion), and consumer loans accounted for 12 trillion soums ($1.1 billion).

At the same time, the volume of loans issued to legal entities increased from January through May 2022 by 12.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021 (237.5 trillion soums, or $21.9 billion) reaching 267.6 trillion soums ($24.7 billion).

