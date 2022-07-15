Uzpromstroybank opens modern training and IT center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Uzbekistan’s Uzpromstroybank opened a modern educational and IT center for professional training of bank employees, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

The center was created taking into account safe and modern working conditions.

In the Strategy for Reforming the Banking System of Uzbekistan for 2020-2025, special attention is paid to the issues of increasing human resources, in particular, improving the corporate strategy for personnel management, introducing a system of continuous training for personnel, while cooperating with leading foreign banks and consultants.

Also, according to the strategy, it is required to widely introduce information and financial technologies into the bank system based on modern service solutions, ensure information security at the proper level, and create software based on the provision of online services.

Therefore, in the system of Uzpromstroybank, great attention is paid to these two areas and modern training and IT centers have begun their activities with new goals and objectives.