UN in Uzbekistan holds forum on Championing Business Sustainability (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The United Nations in Uzbekistan in close cooperation with the United Nations Global Compact and the founding members of the UN's Coalition of Business Champions for Sustainable Development, namely Korzinka supermarkets chain, Silverleafe, and Artel Electronics, held a forum on "Championing Business Sustainability in Uzbekistan”, Trend reports via Uzbek Artel Electronics LLC.

The forum with the participation of representatives of more than 70 companies became the first platform in Uzbekistan to discuss environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and integrating the principles of UN sustainable development into the private sector.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Uzbekistan, Ms. Roli Asthana, stressed the crucial role of the private sector in achieving national and global sustainable development goals by moving to and promoting sustainable business practices.

“In recent years, Uzbekistan has been taking progressive steps towards a more sustainable future. We can see it from the government’s actions, and it is very commendable. At the same time, I want to stress that sustainable development cannot be achieved only through cooperation with the government as the private sector is also an integral part of inclusive and sustainable growth. As the UN Secretary-General once mentioned, there is no single global goal where private sector effort is not in demand," Roli Asthana said.

UN Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact Sanda Ojiambo said in her speech that UN Global Compact is hoping to create a multi-country network in Central Asia starting with Uzbekistan and then Kazakhstan.

"Our 10 principles that cover human rights, decent labor, environment and anti-corruption, provide a framework for business growth that benefits both companies and communities, all while addressing global challenges. Today, more than 16,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories have made a commitment to adopt sustainable, responsible business policies and practices aligned with the UN Global Compact. Through these active commitments, they are also supporting the success of 2030 agenda for sustainable development," Ojiambo said.

Further, representatives of the state, the private sector, international organizations, as well as experts from the UN Global Compact offices in Turkiye, Georgia, Switzerland and Liechtenstein took part in the discussions.