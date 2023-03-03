Vietnamese air carrier to launch flights to Uzbekistan’s capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Vietnamese low-cost flight operator “VietJet Air” will launch direct flights from Ho Chi Minh to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

According to the source, the first flight on Ho Chi Minh - Tashkent - Ho Chi Minh is scheduled for May 2, 2023. Regular flights in this direction will be carried out on Airbus A-330 aircraft with a frequency of once in 10 days.

Back in 2022, VietJet Air announced plans to operate twice-a-week flights from Vietnam’s Cam Ranh to Uzbekistan’s capital.

VietJet Air is an international low—cost airline and the first private airline established in Vietnam, headquartered in Ho Chi Minh city. The company carries an average of 100 million passengers per year.

Earlier in November 2022, Uzbekistan Airways launched the first flight to Vietnamese Phu Quoc Island. The airline’s plane with 172 passengers landed at the International Airport of Phu Quoc Island on the morning of November 1.