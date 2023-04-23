Chinese company to build high-voltage transmission lines and substations in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Co., Ltd. (CET) will construct high-voltage transmission lines and substations in Uzbekistan, Trend reports Uzbekistan’s Energy Ministry.

Following the results of the recent meeting, Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov and the General Manager of the Chinese company Yu Jun have signed an agreement, according to which the Chinese company will increase electricity transmission in Uzbekistan.

According to the recently signed agreement, the Chinese company will realize this project on the terms of design, construction, and financing, as well as providing turnkey delivery of the transmission lines and substations.

China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Co., Ltd provides electricity to 1.1 billion people (83 percent of the population) in 26 provinces of China, paying special attention to the construction of high-voltage and low-voltage transmission lines, substations, and generating capacities.

The company also conducts business operations with more than 40 countries in Asia, Africa, South America, the Middle East, Europe, and other regions.

Furthermore, back in January 2023, major energy companies of Türkiye and China won the international tender of Uzbekistan’s "National Electric Grid" JSC for the construction of high-voltage power transmission networks in Tashkent city and Sirdarya region.

Following the results of tenders, the Turkish company "Şa-ra Enerji İnşaat Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş" will construct a 220 kV power transmission line with a length of 213 kilometers worth $31.89 million, while the Chinese company "Xian Electric Engineering Co., Ltd." will establish a 500 kV power transmission line with a length of 72 km with a proposed cost of $14.68 million.