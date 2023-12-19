Uzbekistan seeks to crane its ranking in Transparency International index by 2030

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 19. Uzbekistan plans to improve its position in the Transparency International index by 50 positions by 2030, Trend reports.

The remark was made by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the award ceremony for achievements in the fight against corruption held in Tashkent.

The president recalled that in recent years, Uzbekistan has risen by 42 positions in the Transparency International index, taking the highest place in the region.

"This year, we have risen to 30th place in the Open Data Inventory ranking. Moreover, Uzbekistan ranks 4th in the world in terms of the number of open data sources. We have set a goal to increase our place in this rating by another 50 positions by 2030," the head of Uzbekistan said.

According to the President, Uzbekistan will develop and implement a national anti-corruption strategy by 2030.

"We will pay special attention to further ensuring transparency of activities and increasing accountability of government agencies, improving the open data system, and strengthening the legal framework and institutional mechanisms of the sphere," Mirziyoyev said.

He stressed that Uzbekistan will increase the potential of the Anti-Corruption Agency by strengthening close cooperation with foreign specialized institutions.

"Based on the most advanced international experience, new mechanisms will be introduced, such as the institute for preliminary studies on corruption and an anti-corruption investigation," he added.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan also aims at wider energy market transparency, as earlier this year, the country gave green light to a revised natural gas tariff, which will be enforced by Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz JSC and Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex LLC oil and gas companies.

As per the Interdepartmental Tariff Commission under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan, this regulatory move is aimed at ensuring fairness and transparency in the natural gas market and is anticipated to have a significant impact on various sectors of the economy.