Uzbekistan continues cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy sector

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 19. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has signed a resolution "On approval of international agreement", Trend reports.

The decree approved an agreement between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan to strengthen energy cooperation.



The agreement, signed on August 22, 2023 in Baku, will focus on developing and improving bilateral energy cooperation.



This agreement will be implemented by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy. Furthermore, the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as the heads of key ministries and agencies, shall guarantee that the agreement's requirements are met.



Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan's commercial turnover was $178.7 million in 2023.

Uzbek imports from Azerbaijan totaled $47.1 million, $700,000 higher than the same period in 2022 ($46.4 million), while its exports to Azerbaijan totaled $131.6 million in 2023, down $5.2 million from the same time in 2022 ($136.8 million).

Moreover, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan amounted to $23 million from January through February 2024.