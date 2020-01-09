Preliminary info on plane crash in Iran released

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran on Jan. 8, lost connection with the radar after reaching altitude of 8,000 feet, said Ali Abedzadeh, chairman of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization, Trend reports referring to the organization’s website.

Abedzadeh noted that the plane exploded as it crashed in the amusement park.

“The plane, which was initially headed west to leave the airport zone, turned right after a technical problem occurred and was heading back to the airport at the moment of the crash,” the chairman added.

Abedzadeh said that witnesses saw the plane on fire before the crash, and that pilots didn’t make any distress calls before trying to return to Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The chairman noted that preliminary information was sent to Ukraine as the plane’s consumer country, the US as the plane’s manufacturer, and to Sweden and Canada as their citizens were on board of the plane.

Abedzadeh said that both black boxes were found, noting that they were damaged as a result of the incident.

“As many as 167 passengers and 9 crew members were killed,” the chairman noted.

According to the latest information, there were 146 Iranian citizens, 10 Afghan nationals, 5 Canadian nationals, 4 Swedish nationals and 11 Ukrainian citizens on board, he said.

Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane crashed moments after takeoff from Tehran on Jan.8 morning, killing all 176 passengers and crew.

