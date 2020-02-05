One of Iranian citizens arriving from China shows symptoms of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.5

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

One of the Iranian citizens who flew back to the country from China, has symptoms of a new coronavirus, Trend reports referring to the information portal of Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Management at the ministry Mohammed Mehdi Gouya noted that special medical care was provided to this person.

About 80 Iranians live in Chinese Wuhan city, 50 of them returned voluntarily in the morning of Feb.5.

Iranians coming from China will be quarantined for 14 days.

Gouya said that all flights from Iran to China, as well as from China to Iran, were suspended, but all necessary measures will be taken to bring back Iranian citizens residing in China, if they want.

Nine persons with suspected coronavirus infection signs were registered in Iran. In all cases, the results of analyzes were negative.

