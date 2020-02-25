Iran's deputy minister of health and medical education infected with coronavirus

Iran 25 February 2020 16:31 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's deputy minister of health and medical education infected with coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran's Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Education and Secretary of the Committee on Combating Coronavirus Iraj Harirchi has been infected with coronavirus, Trend reports referring to Harirchi's video message for media.

“The temperature has increased over the past day and I underwent medical check-up,” the deputy minister added. “The case of coronavirus has been confirmed today.”

“I am isolated at the moment,” Harirchi said. “In general, I feel well and I do my business through telephone.”

As reported, Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, confirmed that Harirchi has been infected with coronavirus.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicine to the infected.

