Iranian Health Minister warns about peak of coronavirus outbreak in coming week

TEHRAN, Iran, Feb.29

Trend:

Iran Health Minister warned about a difficult week related to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“Although we have prepared hospitals and other extensive facilities and equipment throughout the country, but the reality is that we have a relatively difficult week,” the Iran Health Minister Saeed Namaki said after the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus meeting today on Feb. 28, Trend reports citing ILNA.

“Epidemiological surveys by international and national observers reveal that the peak of the disease is expected in the coming days,” Namaki said.

“This does not mean that people shall panic, as we will control the outbreak of the infection,” he noted "However, people should be aware of the situation.”

“Today a plane carrying the N95 Masks and other necessary items is loading from overseas,” said Namaki added that masks and other necessary items are to be delivered by plane on Feb. 29.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 380 people have been infected, 34 people have already died.



The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.



Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

