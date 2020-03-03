MP warns of coronavirus spread through Iranian parliament members

TEHRAN,Iran, March.3

Trend:

Iran's parliament should implement necessary cautionary measures to prevent the coronavirus spread among MPs and continue its work, MP from Tehran Parvaneh Salahshor told Trend.

"Parliament is a place where more than 300 individuals stay together for several hours with no proper ventilation system. I have asthma and cough, whenever I arrive at the parliament there's a good chance to get infected, since if some MPs were infected, no one would be aware," she said.

"While MP's meet each other, they also have contact with other individuals that come to their offices," the MP said. "I was supposed to be quarantined so I did not attend the parliament meetings, so I try to follow precautions."

Salahshor said that the work of the parliament continues, and it is expected that the budget committee will continue to work.

"In my opinion, the offices should be closed and employees should work from home," she said.

She also pointed out that a decision should be made regarding prisoners and soldiers, as many are at risk of catching the infection.

The MP pointed out that the entire country shouldn't be quarantined, but all the MPs should be tested. On the other hand, she said that medical kits for testing should be used by those who really need it.

"It isn't right that MPs who have no illness get tested, but those who have symptoms do not. There isn't enough kits for people, so how can the MPs use the limited number of kits," she said.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 1,500 people have been infected, 66 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights. The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.