Iran-Iraq border still closed due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iran-Iraq border will remain closed for an indefinite period due to the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports citing Islamic Republic of Iran's Customs Administration (IRICA).

The Iraqi Customs Office earlier announced that the borders with Iran will be closed from March 8 to March 15.

After this period expired, the Iraqi side announced that the customs will not be opened.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 12,729 people have been infected, 611 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 4.339 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.