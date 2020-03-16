Member of Iranian Assembly of Experts dies from coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

Member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts, Ayatollah Seyyed Hashem Bat’haee Golpaygani was died as result of coronavirus, Trend reports citing Iranian mass media.

The 78-years old member of Iranian Assembly of Experts was reportedly hospitalized in Qom on March 15.

Iran's Assembly of Experts is the only government body in the country that appoints the Supreme Leader of Iran and controls his activities. The assembly has 87 members.

A number of government officials have been infected with coronavirus, and some have died in Iran, the report said.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 13,900 people have been infected, 724 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 4,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.



The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.



Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.



The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.