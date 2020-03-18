Number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

More than 1,190 people were infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) over past day in Iran, said Deputy Health Minister of Iran Alireza Raisi, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Raisi added that 147 people died from the virus over the past day,

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 17,300 people have been infected, 1,135 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 5,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.