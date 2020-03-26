Iran to implement 'social distancing plan' to prevent coronavirus spread

TEHRAN, Iran, March 26

Trend:

Iran is to announce its 'social distancing plan', and people should be ready to follow the regulations regarding traveling, Iran's president Hassan Rouhani said, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The social distancing regulations might be difficult for people and the parks would possibly be closed down to prevent big gatherings at the final day of Nowruz holiday," said Rouhani.

"Based on reports issued by the Health Ministry we have passed the first coronavirus curve but its possible that we might face another curve in the upcoming days," he said.

"The government will use all its capacities to reduce the economic pressure on people's lives, as it has already passed a plan to provide financial aid to low income class and facilitating loan payment deadline," he said.

"The Foreign Ministry continues to cooperate with the Health Ministry to provide the needs for the country, some countries have helped Iran by sending masks and medical equipment and medicines," he said.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 24,800 people have been infected, 1,934 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 8,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.