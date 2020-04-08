Iran trying to activate trade foreign offices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian government, relevant organization of the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Trade and the country's private sector are trying to activate the country's foreign trade offices, said Hamid Zadboum, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran and Chairman of the Trade Development Organization, Trend reports citing official website of Organization.

According to Zadboum, the aim of this step is to increase Iran's foreign trade turnover.

Zadboum added that the potential of state-owned companies and institutions will be used to develop trade in cooperation with the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Currently, Iran is facing bank restrictions due to US sanctions. Many trade-related issues in other countries can be tracked through direct participation. Therefore, there is a need for offices and staff in foreign countries who can help the private sector to develop foreign trade,” he said.

Zadboum said that it will be discussed at the meetings of the Trade Development Organization in connection with the use of the opportunities of government agencies, the private sector and joint chambers of commerce as a priority of trade with neighboring countries.

Iran exported 133.9 million tons of products worth $41.3 billion last Iranian year (from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020). China, Iraq, Turkey, the UAE and Afghanistan are in the top five in terms of exports.

The US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018. Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies and individuals.