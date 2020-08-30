Iranian support for Iraqi government ‘unconditional’

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi expressed the Islamic Republic’s “unconditional support” to the Iraqi government, whether Iraq decides to expel US troops or not, Trend reports citing Mehr.

In an interview with Al-Monitor on Friday, Masjedi said, “Iran and Iraq, as two historic neighbors, have many things in common that have intertwined their destiny.”

“We are neighbors forever, so no country wants the welfare and prosperity of Iraqi people more than we do."

The ambassador said the nature of the relationship between Iran and Iraq is unchangeable. “No matter what government is in power in Iraq, the relations between the two countries are so intertwined in different areas that no government can ignore them."

He said the relationship between Iran and Iraq also involves a wide variety of economic, cultural and educational and even humanitarian aid. He said that Iran has been exporting electricity to Iraq for more than a decade and that Iran is working on building the largest Iraqi power plant in Rumaila in the southern province of Basra.

The ambassador also said that Iran is building Zawra Stadium in Baghdad as well and that Tehran has provided various forms of aid, including oxygen to Iraq during the coronavirus pandemic. He deplored the US sanctions on Iran saying, the obstacles have been preventing the latter from working with greater capacity in Iraq.

Regarding the presence of the foreign troops in Iraq, Masjedi stressed Iran does not intend to interfere in an internal matter of the neighboring country.

“Iraq is our friend and brother country, and its leaders recognize their national interests better than anyone.”