Iran’s foreign trade to reach $60bn by yearend: MP

Iran 20 February 2021 08:32 (UTC+04:00)
Mohammadreza Ebrahimi, an Iranian Member of Parliament, said on Thursday that despite efforts by the US and some other adversary countries to stop Iran's foreign trade, it is expected that the volume of Iran's foreign trade will reach $60 billion by yearend, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Referring to Iran’s $2.5 billion trade deficit in transactions with other countries, the lawmaker said, "Our efforts have to be focused on returning to the previous conditions."

Ebrahimi said that the country is going through a tough economic period, but is still making progress despite all the difficulties.

The lawmaker, however, complained that some 90 percent of the country's foreign trade is being made with only 12 main trade partners, saying this is not something good.

