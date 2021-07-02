Iran bans travelers from 12 countries amid pandemic

Iranian officials released the latest updates of the travel bans on Friday, according to which travelers from 12 countries are banned and restrictions on travelers from 24 other countries have also increased, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Vali Teymouri, the deputy Iran's Tourism Minister, announced on Friday that travelers from high-risk 12 countries with the new variants of Covid-19 cannot enter Iran until further notice.

Teymouri said that diplomats and government officials and representatives of international organizations will be allowed to enter the country if they have the approval of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and after observing the health procedures.

These 12 countries currently include Botswana, Brazil, Swatini, India, Osuto, Malawi, Mozambique, Nepal, South Africa, Uruguay, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the deputy tourism minister said that presenting the PCR test for vaccinated travelers was also lifted.