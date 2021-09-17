Russian president supports Iran's SCO membership process

TEHRAN, Iran, Sep. 17

Trend:

Iran's SCO accession will undoubtedly contribute to enhancing the organization's international authority, Russian President, Vladimir Putin said, addressing an SCO summit via video link on Friday, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

"All of us attach much importance to the SCO's cooperation with the countries that seek to build open and equal dialogue with our organization and are considering the possibility of joining its activities," the Russian President said.

He supported the decision to start Iran's SCO membership process, which has been submitted for approval to the SCO Council of Heads of State.

"We have always been in favor of Iran's full-fledged participation in the organization's work because the country plays an important role in Eurasia and has long been fruitfully cooperating with the SCO," said President Putin.

Leaders from eight member states and four observer states attended the annual summit in Tajikistan's capital on Friday.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attended the opening of the 21st SCO summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on September 17, 2021.