5.6-magnitude quake jolts central Iran
Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4
Trend:
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake has shaken central Iran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said, Trend reports.
The epicenter of the quake was located 106 kilometers southwest of the Shahr-e Kord city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.
There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.
