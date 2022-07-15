Iran summons Swedish envoy to protest verdict on ex-official

Iranian foreign ministry summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires in protest at a Swedish court’s sentencing of former Iranian official Hamid Nouri to life imprisonment on the basis of unfounded allegations leveled against him by the anti-Iran terrorist MKO cult, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The director of the Western Europe Division III of the Iranian foreign ministry summoned the Swedish diplomat in the absence of Sweden's ambassador to Tehran on Thursday after the court issued the conviction against Nouri, a former Iranian judiciary official.

The Swedish diplomat was presented with an official protest note.

The Iranian foreign ministry diplomat called the sentence "illegal and contrary to the principles of the international law", calling the tribunal "incompetent" and the court proceedings "illegal".

He said the Swedish government was responsible for the violation of the Iranian citizen’s rights and the repercussions that his treatment would have on Sweden’s relations with the Islamic Republic.

The diplomat called on Stockholm to reverse Nouri's conviction, enable his immediate release, and compensate him for the dire conditions that he has been forced to suffer.