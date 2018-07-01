Iran, New Zealand urge enhanced agriculture relations

Tehran, Iran, July 1

By A. Shirazi - Trend:

Chairman of the Iranian Agriculture Ministry’s Department for International Affairs and New Zealand's new ambassador to the Islamic Republic emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral relations, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Houman Fathi held a meeting with New Zealand's envoy Hamish MacMaster in Tehran, the official website of the Iranian Agriculture Ministry reported.

Fathi said Tehran was resolved to take major steps to expand ties with Wellington in all fields and increase its exports to the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues, including the transfer the technology from New Zealand to Iran in the areas of toxins, plants and livestock quarantine, processing kiwifruit and seeds, research, and cooperation between the two countries' public and private sectors.

In 2017, New Zealand Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy and Iranian Agriculture Minister Mahmoud Hojjati witnessed the signing of an agreement which provided for chilled and frozen sheep and beef exports to resume with Iran.

The two sides also signed two documents on commercial veterinary and gardening development.

The agreements were signed between Iranian Veterinary Organization and the New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries, with Minister Guy hailing them as "a crucial step for New Zealand meat companies as they look to re-enter the Iranian market."

Meat is New Zealand's second-largest commodity export after dairy, according to the country’s media.

New Zealand kiwifruit marketer Zespri International and Iran's Ministry of Agriculture meanwhile signed a statement of intent outlining undertakings to further explore commercial opportunities in Iran, Guy said at the time.

