Iran eyes to export livestock to Persian Gulf states

TEHRAN, Iran, September 5. The CEO of the Livestock Breeders Union of Iran Afshin Sadr-Dadras criticized the slow approval process on exports of livestock, Trend reports citing ISNA.

"No livestock shipment has been exported yet,” said Afshin Sadr-Dadres criticizing the long export procedures.

According to the official, all Persian Gulf states, especially Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar and Oman, are the biggest Iran`s live animal importers.

Meanwhile, Iran has issued loans worth about 80 trillion rials (about $1.9 billion) for development of livestock and poultry production in the country since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022).

Loans are given at 10 percent, 12 percent and 16 percent to entrepreneurs engaged in livestock and poultry farming according to their production capacity and capabilities.