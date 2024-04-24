Although Iran lacks atomic bomb strategy, yet still holds capability - former MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Although Iran does not have a strategy to build an atomic bomb, it is a capable country in this field, the former head of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, former MP Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh said, Trend reports.

According to Falahatpisheh, if Iran and Israel engage in a large-scale war, Iran will be forced to move toward creating an atomic bomb. So that it could create a balance. However, recent events have shown that Iran does not have to do so. The de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East is beneficial to all parties.

Falahatpisheh added that under the current circumstances, raising issues such as Iran acquiring an atomic bomb only helps some parties escalate tensions. The IAEA director general said some time ago that Iran was capable of building three atomic bombs. A few days later, he suddenly spoke of seven atomic bombs.

"The bomb belongs to the war period. Iran was one step closer to war but turned back. The current threat to Iran is Iran's growing isolation and the imposition of new sanctions. "After Iran's attack on Israel, the tightening of sanctions against Iran began," he said.

The official stated that three big claims against Iran were raised earlier. These claims are the claim for Iran to possess the atomic bomb, the claim for Iran to withdraw from the NPT, and the claim to close the Strait of Hormuz. However, these three claims weaken Iran's legal and juridical defenses.

Meanwhile, Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told the media in recent days that, after the failure of nuclear talks, Iran has come remarkably close to creating an atomic bomb. No country without an atomic bomb has enriched uranium by 60 percent. Iran has enriched more uranium than is needed to build an atomic bomb. 90 percent enriched uranium is needed to build an atomic bomb. But technically, uranium enriched at 60 percent is roughly identical to uranium enriched at 90 percent.

To note, the Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran has announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament adopted a strategic plan to counter the sanctions, citing the non-fulfillment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran had stopped the implementation of additional measures and an additional protocol included in the nuclear deal. As a consequence, the monitoring mechanism of the IAEA was reduced by 20–30 percent.

To note, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked Israel on April 13, codenamed Operation True Promise, with cruise and ballistic missiles. The attacks were reportedly in response to Israel's April 1 bombing of the Iranian embassy in Damascus. This is the first direct military clash between the two countries.

Iran announced the end of the operation against Israel on the morning of April 14.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel