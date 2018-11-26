Army chief: Iran naval forces powerful wings of country

Naval forces of Army and the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) are the two strong wings of Iran's supremacy in the seas, the chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said Monday, IRNA reports.

In a message on Iran's Navy Day (November 28), Brigadier General Mohammad Baqeri said that the country's defense and deterrence power has nullified the sinister wishes of the enemies for the Iranian people and crushed the paper tiger of the arrogant powers, particularly the US.

Currently, the authority of Iran's Navy is known beyond the territorial waters, and is the messenger of peace, friendship and security for strategic waterways in the far seas, he said.

The force has also managed to realize the active, smart defensive diplomacy and the efforts of Iran's armed forces, the message read.

No doubt, the rising trend of Iran's Navy power will continue to fortify Iran's sustainable security, the General said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news