Senior executives of Japanese companies visit Iran

Tehran, Iran, Jun.12

Trend:

In recent weeks, Iran hosted meetings with senior executives of several Japanese companies, a Member of Tehran Chamber of Commerce announced, Trend reports citing ILNA..

Referring to the Japan PM's visit to Tehran on June 12, member of Tehran Chamber of Commerce Alireza Kolahi said, “The visit of the Prime Minister of Japan will increase trade turnover between the two countries."

“Coordination with the United States is a priority in Japan's strategy,“ he added. "They coordinate all foreign, military and commercial policies with the United States, although Japan is a country with developed economy.“

"Nevertheless, in recent weeks, senior executives of several Japanese companies visited Iran,” said Kolahi. In his words, Japan is interested in investing in the Middle East, and it has invested heavily in Gulf states, especially Saudi Arabia.

"At our meetings with top managers of the Japanese companies, we discussed opportunities to establish a joint venture for offshore cable production, as Japan implemented a similar project in Saudi Arabia.”

"The Japanese companies may be the best partners for joint ventures and projects," said Kolahi. "They make decisions very cautiously, but if they agree on a project, they will go through it."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news