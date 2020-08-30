Iranian parliamentarian: Committee should be set up to fight sanctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

A committee should be set up in the Iranian parliament to oppose sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Member of Article 90 Committee of Iranian Parliament’s Constitution Seyed Hassan Shojaei Kiasari told Mehr news agency, Trend reports.

According to Shojaei Kiasari, of course, if the country pays special and serious attention to the issue of sanctions, it can take a stronger position in the fight against sanctions.

The member added that despite sanctions may seem like a visual word, they have political, security, economic and financial implications.

"Therefore, if the sanctions are investigated only by the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, other aspects of this issue will be forgotten. On this basis, all its aspects should be taken into account and solutions to combat it should be considered," he said.

The US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018. As a result, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports as well as more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. Iran has put on the agenda to increasing the exports of oil products, due to the sharp decline in crude oil exports.