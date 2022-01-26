Iranian president expresses openness to direct talks with US

Politics 26 January 2022 15:35 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian president expresses openness to direct talks with US

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan. 26

Trend:

Tehran is open to holding direct talks with Washington if Vienna talks progress well, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

In his 4th television interview, Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi suggested that the window for direct negotiations with the US on Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers was not entirely shut.

President Raisi said the request for direct talks with Iran over the nuclear issue had been made by the US many times in recent years.

"No direct negotiations have taken place so far, but we now declare that there is room for negotiation if the other side wants to lift the sanctions," he said.

Indirect talks between the US and Iran, with the participation of France, Russia, China, the UK, and Germany, to revive the abandoned 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal are still ongoing in Vienna.

In January 2016, JCPOA was launched between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) in connection with Iran's nuclear program. In May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year.

To preserve the agreements reached as part of the JCPOA, the European signatories of the deal started in January 2019 that a financial mechanism for maintaining trade with Iran called INSTEX was formed.

On May 8, 2019, Iran announced that it had ceased fulfilling its commitments regarding the sale of over 300 kilograms of uranium, as stated in the deal, basing its decision on the other signatories that have not fulfilled their obligations. On July 7, Iran announced that it will not be fulfilling its commitments regarding the enrichment of uranium at 3.67 percent and the reconstruction of the Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility as stated in the deal.

Iran announced that it will enrich uranium using next-generation centrifuges and will not mix it with the enriched uranium residues as part of the third step of reducing commitments in JCPOA on Sept.5.

On Nov. 5, 2019, Iran announced that it took the fourth step in connection with reducing its commitments to the nuclear agreement. So, uranium gas is being pumped to the centrifuges at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant. On Jan.2020, Iran took the last fifth step in reducing the number of its commitments within JCPOA.

As reported, in late 2020, the Iranian parliament has decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal.

The US imposed new sanctions on Iran in November 2018. Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports, more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals.

Tags:
