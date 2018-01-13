Iran's President Rouhani calls for mobilization to rescue oil tanker crew

13 January 2018 21:01 (UTC+04:00)

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani in a telephone conversation with Iran's Minister of Cooperative, Labor and Social Welfare Ali Rabiei called for mobilization of all facilities to help rescue oil tanker crew members at the earliest, IRNA reported.

Rabiei is heading an Iranian delegation to China to examine the status of the oil tanker and its crew members.

He is in charge of talks to broaden cooperation with the Chinese government to expedite the rescue operation.

Rabiei called the Iranian and Chinese rescue teams to board the burning oil tanker at the earliest.

The Iranian minister has formed a crisis headquarters to directly supervise the rescue operation in China.

The Iranian tanker carrying condensates collided with a Chinese freight ship in East China coast last Saturday, and its 32 crew members, 30 Iranians and two from Bangladesh, went missing.

According to Iran's Consul General in Shanghai Alireza Irvash, the operation to put out the fire of the Iranian tanker began on Wednesday while flames of fire subsided despite bad weather in the region.

