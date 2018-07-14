At least 30 million users in Iran bypassing Telegram’s filtering – official

14 July 2018 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 14

By A. Shirazi - Trend

Iran's Deputy Prosecutor General Abdolsamad Khorramabadi said more than 30 million users of Telegram in Iran are bypassing the messaging service’s filtering in the country.

“As many as 30,100,000 individuals in Iran are bypassing Telegram’s filtering using two Hotgram and Talagram’s anti-filtering apps,” Khorramabadi said in a piece on July 14, ILNA news agency reported.

The internet of Hotgram and Talagram is supported and supplied by Ministry of Information and Communications Technology of Iran, he added.

Khorramabadi said using Hotgram and Talagram as two anti-filtering tools run counter to policies and goals set by Iran’s High Council of Cyberspace.

He noted that instead of helping such apps and tools get expanded and popular, the government should support local apps and combat enemies’ dominance.

Back in April, Tehran’s Culture and Media Court signed a decree for telecommunication companies to block the Telegram on the pretext of protecting national security.

In Iran, Telegram app is used by almost a half of the population.

The Supreme Council of Cyberspace has earlier set five conditions for foreign messengers to operate in Iran.

Storing and processing Iranian users’ data inside the country, complying with the rules and regulations related to the protection of users' privacy as well as responding to queries from judicial authorities are among the stated conditions.

