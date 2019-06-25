Flight to be opened between Turkey's Istanbul, Iran's Kerman

25 June 2019 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Iranian Civil Aviation Organization has agreed to open a flight between Turkey’s Istanbul and Iran’s Kerman cities, said Mohammad Javad Fadaei, governor of the Kerman province, Trend reports via the website of the province.

He said that the flight will be carried out by the Turkish Airlines.

The report said the Kerman-Istanbul flight will have a positive impact on the development of the Kerman province in various fields.

The flight will create conditions for the arrival of foreign investors to the Kerman province. Imports and exports of goods will be also carried out in small quantities by the flight.

