Society 23 March 2020 00:29 (UTC+04:00)
5.4-magnitude quake jolts western Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 23

Trend:

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake has shaken western Iran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said, Trend reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 64 kilometers north of the Ahvaz city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 20 kilometers.

There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.

