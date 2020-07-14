104 new Iranian inventions patented with international offices

Iran's National Elites Foundation announced on Monday that 104 new Iranian inventions were registered at the international bodiesç Trend reports citing İRNA.

Patent Center of the office of vice-president for Science and Technology will support to register their inventions with the international offices, it said.

The entry of technological products into international markets is an important issue for any country. While more than 5,000 knowledge-based companies are operating in the country, a new and serious effort must be made to attend global markets, the foundation said, noting that registration of inventions is one of the prerequisites for achieving the objective.

Companies must patent their products to be able to export their knowledge-based products to other countries, it said.

In today's world there is increasing competition among businesses to use innovation to accelerate the development of modern technologies. Under these circumstances, the protection of intellectual property and technological achievements becomes dual importance. The Patent Center also offers its services to inventors in this regard.