Iran reveals mask production data

The head of Iran's Food and Drug Administration announced that the country produces more than 30 million face masks per day.



"Currently, 225 companies have licenses to produce face masks in the country,” Mohammadreza Shanesaz said, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.



“We have 51 million excess masks in the warehouses,” he added.



Emphasizing the need to upgrade the quality of three-layer surgical masks and implement stricter criteria for the production of this type of mask, Shanesaz said that "By speeding up the issuance of IRC licenses and organizing the supply of masks, we can take steps to improve the quality of masks production."



He went on to emphasize the need for more supervision and prevention of the entry of foreign low-quality masks into the market.



“The only weapon against the Covid-19 all over the world is wearing the face masks, keeping social distance, and handwashing,” he said.



Shanehsaz stated that the number of mask production units in the country has increased significantly.