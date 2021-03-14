5.1-magnitude quake jolts southern Iran
Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 14
Trend:
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake has shaken southern Iran, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said Mar. 14, Trend reports.
The epicenter of the quake was located 122 kilometers northeast of the Bandar Abbas city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 60 kilometers.
There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.
Latest
National Geographic Magazine shares photo of Khudaferin Bridge in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district on its Instagram page (PHOTO)